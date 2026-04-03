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Jamison Battle News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:37pm

Battle (illness) is available for Friday's game versus Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After missing Toronto's past three contests due to an illness, Battle is ready to return to the floor Friday. With the Raptors' frontcourt completely healthy, Battle isn't a lock to see meaningful playing time.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
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