Jamison Battle News: Available Friday
Battle (illness) is available for Friday's game versus Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After missing Toronto's past three contests due to an illness, Battle is ready to return to the floor Friday. With the Raptors' frontcourt completely healthy, Battle isn't a lock to see meaningful playing time.
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