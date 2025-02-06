Jamison Battle News: Back in rotation Wednesday

Battle closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Battle suited up for the first time in eight games, playing at least 10 minutes for the first time in over a month. Although he was a consistent part of the rotation to begin the season, his role has dwindled of late, to the point where he is rarely seen outside of G League appearances.