Jamison Battle News: Converted to standard deal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 11:59am

The Raptors converted Battle's two-way contract into a three-year standard deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Battle has seen the majority of his playing time at the G League level of late, though he has shown enough flashes to latch onto the club via a three-year deal. The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State has appeared in 35 regular-season outings with Toronto, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per contest. He is also shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 3.1 three-point attempts per game.

