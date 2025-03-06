Jamison Battle News: Good to go Friday

The Raptors recalled Battle (nose) from the G League's Raptors 905 Thursday, and he will be available for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle has missed time due to a nasal fracture and was sent to the G League on Wednesday but has returned to the NBA and is good to go against Utah. With RJ Barrett (rest) and Ochai Agbaji (ankle) out, Battle could receive increased playing time.