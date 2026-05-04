Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Limited role in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Battle racked up three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The second-year forward served mostly as frontcourt depth in 2025-26, so his fantasy impact was relatively limited. Battle averaged 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 8.5 minutes per contest over 24 games during the regular season, shooting 51.0 percent from the field. If Sandro Mamukelashvili leaves this offseason, Battle could take on a larger role in 2026-27.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
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