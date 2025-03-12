Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Making first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:26pm

Battle is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old rookie will make his debut as a starter Wednesday while the Raptors deal with plenty of injuries. Battle will be flanked by Jared Rhoden, Jamal Shead, Colin Castleton and Jakob Poeltl in the first unit. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in his last three appearances.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
