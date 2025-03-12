Jamison Battle News: Making first career start

Battle is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old rookie will make his debut as a starter Wednesday while the Raptors deal with plenty of injuries. Battle will be flanked by Jared Rhoden, Jamal Shead, Colin Castleton and Jakob Poeltl in the first unit. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in his last three appearances.