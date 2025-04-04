Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Moving to starting role again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Battle is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pistons, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Battle has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench in recent games, and this will be his eighth start since the beginning of March. He's averaging 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 steals per game in the previous seven.

