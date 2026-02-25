Jamison Battle News: Non-factor again in loss
Battle registered two points (1-1 FG) over six minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Spurs.
Despite appearing in the boxscore on most nights, Battle continues to play very few minutes. In eight appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 1.4 points in 6.9 minutes, leaving him well outisde the top 400 in nine-category leagues.
