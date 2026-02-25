Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Non-factor again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Battle registered two points (1-1 FG) over six minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Spurs.

Despite appearing in the boxscore on most nights, Battle continues to play very few minutes. In eight appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 1.4 points in 6.9 minutes, leaving him well outisde the top 400 in nine-category leagues.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
