Jamison Battle News: Ousted from rotation

Battle (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Raptors' 119-108 win over the Pistons.

Battle had appeared in each of Toronto's previous 10 games while averaging 8.8 minutes per contest, but his limited bench role disappeared Sunday with head coach Darko Rajakovic opting for a streamlined nine-man rotation. Even if Rajakovic expands the rotation back to 10 in Wednesday's contest in Chicago, Battle could still fail to get off the bench if Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) is able to put an end to his extended absence.