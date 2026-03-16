Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Ousted from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Battle (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Raptors' 119-108 win over the Pistons.

Battle had appeared in each of Toronto's previous 10 games while averaging 8.8 minutes per contest, but his limited bench role disappeared Sunday with head coach Darko Rajakovic opting for a streamlined nine-man rotation. Even if Rajakovic expands the rotation back to 10 in Wednesday's contest in Chicago, Battle could still fail to get off the bench if Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) is able to put an end to his extended absence.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
80 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
97 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
349 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
March 16, 2025