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Jamison Battle News: Plays garbage time in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:17pm

Battle (illness) played the final 4:31 of Friday's 128-96 win over the Grizzlies, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound.

After missing Toronto's previous three games while recovering from an ailment, Battle was cleared to return to action but wasn't part of the rotation while the game was competitive. All of his playing time came in the fourth quarter, when Toronto had already built an insurmountable lead. Head coach Darko Rajakovic appears set to prioritize A.J. Lawson ahead of Battle for the ninth spot in his rotation while Immanuel Quickley (foot) remains sidelined indefinitely.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
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