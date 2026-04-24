Jamison Battle News: Plays well off bench

Battle closed Thursday's 126-104 win over Cleveland in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 16 minutes.

Battle put together a strong line off the bench for Toronto. The Raptors quickly put this game on ice, allowing the team to go deep into their bench -- Battle had logged three minutes in this series coming into Thursday.