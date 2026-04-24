Jamison Battle News: Plays well off bench
Battle closed Thursday's 126-104 win over Cleveland in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 16 minutes.
Battle put together a strong line off the bench for Toronto. The Raptors quickly put this game on ice, allowing the team to go deep into their bench -- Battle had logged three minutes in this series coming into Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15130 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9136 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1April 1, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More