Jamison Battle News: Plays well with nine points

Battle chipped in nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to the Pistons.

Battle saw his largest workload of the campaign with Gradey Dick (calf) on the shelf, and he made the most of his minutes. He had a very limited role prior to Monday, but he's shown some nice flashes during his rookie campaign. Through 17 games, he's shooting a respectable 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.