Jamison Battle News: Pops for 14 points in loss

Battle provided 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 129-89 loss to the Suns.

Battle scored 14 points, including four triples, the most he has scored since late November. Having been in and out of the rotation, it's fair to say it's been an underwhelming rookie season for Battle. Through 46 games played, he is averaging 6.1 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game.