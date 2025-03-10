Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle News: Returns from locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 5:22pm

Battle (face) has returned to Monday's game against the Wizards for the start of the second quarter, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle appears to be fine after exiting to the locker room in the first quarter due to an apparent facial injury. The 23-year-old forward will likely be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way. Battle, who broke his nose while playing in the G League on Feb. 26, has appeared in each of the Raptors' last two outings, amassing 22 points, nine rebounds and one block across 44 total minutes.

