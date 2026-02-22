Jamison Battle News: Returns to parent club
Toronto recalled Battle from the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.
Battle will be back with the NBA squad following a short period in the G League, where he played one game against the Windy City Bulls, racking up 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds over 36 minutes. He's expected to resume a bench role for Toronto in Sunday's visit to Milwaukee, but he can hardly be relied on for more than his averages of 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest during the current NBA season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2658 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1569 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 975 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1327 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16343 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More