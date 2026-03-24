Jamison Battle News: Scores 17 off bench

Battle produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over the Jazz.

Battle reached 17 points for just the second time this season, taking advantage of some extra minutes with the Raptors resting some key players. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 12.7 minutes per contest.