Jamison Battle News: Sent to G League

The Raptors assigned Battle to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After going unused off the bench in a nine-point win over Chicago on Thursday, Battle will head to the G League and should get some extended run in the 905's upcoming Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Windy City Bulls. He'll likely be recalled ahead of the Raptors' next game Sunday in Milwaukee.