Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:34am

The Raptors assigned Battle to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After going unused off the bench in a nine-point win over Chicago on Thursday, Battle will head to the G League and should get some extended run in the 905's upcoming Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Windy City Bulls. He'll likely be recalled ahead of the Raptors' next game Sunday in Milwaukee.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamison Battle See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
56 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
325 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
341 days ago