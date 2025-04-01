Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Starting sans Barrett

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Battle is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett getting the night off Tuesday, Battle will join the first unit. Battle is logging 31.0 minutes per game as a starter this year, but he's produced averages of just 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals over six games during this period.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now