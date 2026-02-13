JaQuori McLaughlin Injury: Sidelined with hip issue

McLaughlin was absent in Thursday's 123-120 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars due to a hip injury.

McLaughlin is at risk of missing subsequent games, which would be a major blow to the team's starting lineup. He has been a consistent shooter and playmaker when available, averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists per game over the 2025-26 G League regular season. Ruben Nembhard could see increased playing time if McLaughlin remains out in the future.