Jarace Walker Injury: Heading to locker room
Walker exited Friday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent head injury, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker appeared to land hard on his head after a dunk. If the 22-year-old can't return, he will finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound and one assist in four minutes.
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