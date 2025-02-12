Fantasy Basketball
Jarace Walker

Jarace Walker Injury: Iffy against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 12, 2025

Walker (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Despite being healthy, Walker hasn't played in two of the last six games for the Pacers and might be trending toward missing the team's final game before the NBA All-Star break with back soreness. The 21-year-old forward hasn't played much this season at 16.6 minutes per contest but has put up career-high numbers across the board for Indiana with 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting a career-best 45.8 percent from the floor.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

