Jarace Walker Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Walker is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.

The Pacers are depleted in terms of their wing depth, and the potential absence of Walker doesn't help the team's cause. Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) are out, while Ben Sheppard (oblique) is questionable as well. Quenton Jackson would be in line to start if both Walker and Sheppard are sidelined.

