Jarace Walker Injury: Iffy for Friday

Walker (sacral contusion) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Walker played through this issue Thursday against the Nets and posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes. If given the green light, he could see another expanded role with so many guys out for Indiana.