Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Walker (sacral contusion) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Walker played through this issue Thursday against the Nets and posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes. If given the green light, he could see another expanded role with so many guys out for Indiana.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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