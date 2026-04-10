Jarace Walker Injury: Iffy for Friday
Walker (sacral contusion) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Walker played through this issue Thursday against the Nets and posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes. If given the green light, he could see another expanded role with so many guys out for Indiana.
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