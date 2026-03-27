Jarace Walker Injury: Leaves early with concussion

Walker (concussion) won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in four minutes.

Walker landed hard on his head on a dunk attempt with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter and checked out of the game 11 seconds to be evaluated for a concussion. Indiana's decision to shut Walker down for the night likely indicates that he sustained a concussion, putting the third-year forward in jeopardy of missing the Pacers' next game Sunday versus the Pacers. Kobe Brown started the second half in Walker's place, and both Brown and Jalen Slawson could be in line for extra playing time if Walker ends up missing further action.