Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Walker is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain and mid back soreness.

Walker tallied 14 points during Sunday's matchup against Portand but evidently emerged from the game a bit banged up. Even so, he appears on track to play Tuesday in Sacramento.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
