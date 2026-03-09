Jarace Walker Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Walker is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain and mid back soreness.
Walker tallied 14 points during Sunday's matchup against Portand but evidently emerged from the game a bit banged up. Even so, he appears on track to play Tuesday in Sacramento.
