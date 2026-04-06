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Jarace Walker Injury: Questionable against Timberwolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Walker (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Walker suffered a back contusion after taking a hard fall during the 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27. Unfortunately, the injury has caused him to miss Indiana's last four contests. If Walker remains out, Jalen Slawson might stay in the starting lineup, although that is contingent on the availability of Ben Sheppard (hip).

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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