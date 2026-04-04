Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Walker (back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cavs.

Walker has missed the past three games, but it looks like there's a chance he could get back out there for Sunday's game. If Walker is cleared, Ben Sheppard might head back to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on Walker's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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