Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Walker is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.

Walker appeared to hit his head early in the opening quarter and is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion. If the 22-year-old forward is unable to return, Kobe Brown and Obi Toppin will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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