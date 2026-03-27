Jarace Walker Injury: Questionable to return Friday
Walker is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.
Walker appeared to hit his head early in the opening quarter and is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion. If the 22-year-old forward is unable to return, Kobe Brown and Obi Toppin will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 216 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add7 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run8 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 189 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More