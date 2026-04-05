Jarace Walker Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Walker (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Walker suffered a back injury after taking a hard fall in the 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27. As a result, he will miss a fourth consecutive contest. With Walker unavailable, Kobe Brown is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
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