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Jarace Walker Injury: Unavailable versus Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 1:48pm

Walker (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Walker will miss the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. Without him on the floor, Kobe Brown or Jalen Slawson are in line to replace him in the starting lineup. There's also a chance both players will be needed to start.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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