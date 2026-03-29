Jarace Walker Injury: Unavailable versus Miami
Walker (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Walker took a hard fall in Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Although he avoided a serious head injury, he won't be available Sunday due to a low back bruise. Without Walker on the floor, Kobe Brown might get the start, with Jalen Slawson coming in behind him from off the bench.
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