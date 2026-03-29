Jarace Walker Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday
Walker (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Heat, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Walker not expected to play Sunday, Kobe Brown could get a spot-start and there will be more minutes available for Ben Sheppard and Jalen Slawson. Check back closer to tipoff for official word on Walker's status.
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