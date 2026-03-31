Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Walker (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Walker will be sidelined for a second straight game and did "very little" at practice Tuesday according to coach Rick Carlisle. His absence is likely to open things up for Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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