Jarace Walker Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Walker (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker will be sidelined for a second straight game and did "very little" at practice Tuesday according to coach Rick Carlisle. His absence is likely to open things up for Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson.
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