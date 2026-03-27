Jarace Walker Injury: Won't return Friday
Walker won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers, according to Tony East of Forbes.com.
Walker got off to a good start in this one. Unfortunately, he landed hard on his head after a dunk, so he will finish the night with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in four minutes. Kobe Brown started the second half in his place and figures to see more action the rest of the way. Walker will presumably receive more testing ahead of Sunday's meeting with Miami.
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