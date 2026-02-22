Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Another productive showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Walker logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 loss to Dallas.

The last-place Pacers continue to reel in the standings, but they're getting promising results from Walker when he gets the chance to start. Walker has started 10 games since the start of the new year, averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per game during this stretch. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) both likely out until March, Walker remains close to a must-roster fantasy player in most formats.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago