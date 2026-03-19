Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Another serviceable effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Walker contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Walker continues to play a sizeable role, having now logged at least 30 minutes in six of the past seven games. The rotation in Indiana has been almost impossible to project over the past month, although Walker seems to have avoided all the nonsense. While his upside remains somewhat limited, he is worth rostering in most formats simply due to the fact that he plays heavy minutes on a nightly basis.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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