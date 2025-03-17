Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Back in starting lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Walker is in Indiana's starting lineup against Minnesota on Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Walker has been a healthy scratch for the Pacers' last three games, but the 2023 first-round pick will make his third start of the season Monday due to the absences of Myles Turner (hip), Pascal Siakam (personal) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle). Walker's last start was March 6 against the Hawks, and he finished that game with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now