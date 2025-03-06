Jarace Walker News: Balanced effort in starting lineup
Walker recorded eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to Atlanta.
Walker received a starting nod Thursday while Bennedict Mathurin works his way back to the floor with a sprained left wrist, putting forth a balanced showing. Walker finished second on the team in rebounds and two points shy of the double-digit mark in his second start of the year. In two starts this season, Walker has averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now