Jarace Walker News: Career-best night on glass

Walker finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-93 win over Cleveland.

The dozen boards were a career high for the second-year forward, and Walker had never even posted double digits in the category prior to Sunday. While his court time and usage from the Pacers' second unit remain erratic -- this was the first time since Dec. 29 he saw 20-plus minutes -- Walker's play appears to be on an upswing. Over the last 10 games, he's shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from beyond the arc while averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals in just 17.0 minutes a contest.