Jarace Walker News: Career-high 14 boards in loss
Walker finished Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Wizards with 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 30 minutes.
Walker did not have the most efficient night from the field and committed five turnovers, but the third-year pro put together a strong stat line during Thursday's loss. He led the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, and his 14 boards were a career high. Walker should continue to operate in an expanded role in the absence of Johnny Furphy, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the regular season due to a torn right ACL.
