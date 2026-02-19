Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Career-high 14 boards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:25pm

Walker finished Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Wizards with 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 30 minutes.

Walker did not have the most efficient night from the field and committed five turnovers, but the third-year pro put together a strong stat line during Thursday's loss. He led the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, and his 14 boards were a career high. Walker should continue to operate in an expanded role in the absence of Johnny Furphy, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the regular season due to a torn right ACL.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago