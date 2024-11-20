Jarace Walker News: Cleared for Wednesday

Walker (illness) is good to go Wednesday versus Houston, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Walker has had ample opportunities to step up with the Pacers dealing with a myriad of injuries to start the season, and that trend continues Wednesday with Ben Sheppard (oblique) unavailable for his second consecutive contest. Walker continues to build his confidence, but the second-year forward is connecting on 44.1 percent of 2.4 threes per game across his 14 appearances this year.