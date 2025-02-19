Fantasy Basketball
Jarace Walker News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 3:28pm

Walker (back) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Walker missed Indiana's final game before the All-Star break with a back injury, but he's been cleared to return Thursday. The 2023 first-rounder should return to a reserve role against Memphis, but he's struggled to the tune of 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.2 minutes per game through his last eight outings.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
