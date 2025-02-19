Jarace Walker News: Cleared from injury report
Walker (back) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Walker missed Indiana's final game before the All-Star break with a back injury, but he's been cleared to return Thursday. The 2023 first-rounder should return to a reserve role against Memphis, but he's struggled to the tune of 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.2 minutes per game through his last eight outings.
