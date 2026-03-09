Jarace Walker News: Efficient in loss to Portland
Walker ended Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes.
The Pacers struggled massively on defense in this game, but Walker was efficient with his shot while scoring in double digits for a fifth consecutive contest. The third-year is having a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 63 appearances (28 starts). The uptick in his scoring numbers has been noticeable, as Walker has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 19 contests dating back to Jan. 21.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2017 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1918 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More