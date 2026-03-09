Jarace Walker News: Efficient in loss to Portland

Walker ended Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes.

The Pacers struggled massively on defense in this game, but Walker was efficient with his shot while scoring in double digits for a fifth consecutive contest. The third-year is having a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 63 appearances (28 starts). The uptick in his scoring numbers has been noticeable, as Walker has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 19 contests dating back to Jan. 21.