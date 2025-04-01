Fantasy Basketball
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 11:30am

Walker ended with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over Sacramento.

Myles Turner (illness) missed Monday's game, but he's considered day-to-day. Thomas Bryant drew the start in Turner's place, but Walker made a much bigger impact in the same amount of minutes (22). For now, it's unclear if Turner will be ready for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
