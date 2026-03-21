Jarace Walker News: Goes for 21 points in loss
Walker amassed 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-119 loss to San Antonio.
Walker continues to play starter-level minutes, unlike the majority of his teammates. The 21 points were the most he has scored in his past 11 games, a welcome sight for anyone considering him a drop. Given his role feels secure, Walker should be held onto in most leagues, providing managers with a solid plug-and-play option.
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