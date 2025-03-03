Jarace Walker News: Headed to G League

The Pacers assigned Walker to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Consistent playing time at the NBA level has been difficult to come by for Walker in recent weeks, so he'll link up with the Mad Ants and will presumably receive extended minutes Monday against Raptors 905 in what will mark the second-year forward's 2024-25 G League debut. Expect the Pacers to recall Walker from the G League prior to their next game Tuesday versus the Rockets.