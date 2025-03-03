Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

The Pacers assigned Walker to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Consistent playing time at the NBA level has been difficult to come by for Walker in recent weeks, so he'll link up with the Mad Ants and will presumably receive extended minutes Monday against Raptors 905 in what will mark the second-year forward's 2024-25 G League debut. Expect the Pacers to recall Walker from the G League prior to their next game Tuesday versus the Rockets.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now