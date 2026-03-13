Jarace Walker News: Just misses double-double

Walker posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

Walker continues to produce for the Pacers, coming close to what would've been his fourth double-double of the year. Even when Pascal Siakam (knee) returns, Walker appears to be solidified as a starter. Walker has started 13 consecutive games, during which he has averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.