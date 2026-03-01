Jarace Walker News: Leads all scorers Sunday
Walker produced 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
Walker scored a game-high 21 points Sunday, reaching the 20-point marker for the sixth time this year. The last-place Pacers look to be just about ready to embrace a youth movement to close out a losing season, which should keep Walker close to must-roster territory in most fantasy formats. The third-year forward has started seven consecutive contests, during which Walker has averaged 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
