Jarace Walker News: Leads Indiana's bench in loss

Walker notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Walker led the Pacers' bench in scoring, but he couldn't find his rhythm from beyond the arc in the loss. Despite struggles from three-point range Tuesday, the 21-year-old is still on pace to shoot 40.2 percent from downtown on 2.6 attempts per contest. The second-year pro has received fairly inconsistent playing time this season, though he has provided a valuable spark off the bench, averaging career-high numbers across the board.