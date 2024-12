Walker finished Sunday's 119-104 win over New Orleans with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

Performances like these have been too few and far between for Walker. Through seven December outings, he's averaging just 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per contest.